Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund Buys Spotify Technology SA, UiPath Inc, Block Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, UiPath Inc, Block Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund owns 101 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+large+growth+stock+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,365 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,298 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 75,394 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,116 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,748 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Meituan (03690)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 110.82%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $233.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 4261.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Afterpay Ltd (APT)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Afterpay Ltd by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 236.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $348.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92.

Sold Out: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $26.79.

Sold Out: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $24.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund keeps buying
