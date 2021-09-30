Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund Buys Spotify Technology SA, UiPath Inc, Block Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: SQ, TTD, S, S, CDAY, 03690, PDD, BILL, TOST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, UiPath Inc, Block Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund owns 101 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,365 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,298 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 75,394 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,116 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,748 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 110.82%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $233.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 4261.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Afterpay Ltd by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 236.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $348.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $26.79.

Penn Series Large Growth Stock Fund sold out a holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $24.9.