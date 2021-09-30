Logo
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund Buys Devon Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Republic Services Inc, Hubbell Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Republic Services Inc, Hubbell Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, , The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund owns 96 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+mid+core+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund
  1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 21,225 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27%
  2. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 49,161 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  3. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 13,647 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  4. Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 20,288 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
  5. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 9,299 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.13 and $149.49, with an estimated average price of $140.23. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 94.25%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (XEC)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.

Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider