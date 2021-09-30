Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund Buys Devon Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Republic Services Inc, Hubbell Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

- New Purchases: CBRL, IWS, REG,
- Added Positions: DVN, BWA, PHG, TFC, ZBH, HTA, FHB, PCAR, HPQ, PB, LUV, SON, OTEX, NVST, PKG, MTB, PII, CB, FOX, NTRS, RGA, CDK, OSK, CFFN, FFIV, MCK, KMB, MSM, BKR, ALL, GIS, BECN, CAG, CERN, SYY, CNC, EEFT, HSIC, DLTR, EQIX, GD, CAH, DOX, ORK, EIX, SW, PNW, NWE, PEAK, AFL, ATO, AXTA,
- Reduced Positions: RSG, HUBB, JCI, BAX, CR, DGX, EMR, PXD, NVT, AD, TEL, AMP, IMI, TROW, MGP, STT, AMCR, MNDI, AAP, COP, UHS, ESS, BDX, CBSH, BK, HMC, 5108, EVRG, BA., AJG, WY, JNPR, SJM,
- Sold Out: XEC, HIG, GPC, TXT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 21,225 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27%
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 49,161 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 13,647 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 20,288 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 9,299 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.13 and $149.49, with an estimated average price of $140.23. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 94.25%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (XEC)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25.
