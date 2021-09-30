Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund Buys Devon Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Republic Services Inc, Hubbell Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

New Purchases: CBRL, IWS, REG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Republic Services Inc, Hubbell Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, , The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund owns 96 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 21,225 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 49,161 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 13,647 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 20,288 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 9,299 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.13 and $149.49, with an estimated average price of $140.23. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 94.25%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.

Penn Series Mid Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25.