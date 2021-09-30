Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund Buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Icon PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Aon PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc

Added Positions: CHD, ICLR, TMO, FIS, ROST, FTV, 00700,

CHD, ICLR, TMO, FIS, ROST, FTV, 00700, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, EL, AON, MSFT, A, MC, EFX, BX, AAPL, ACN, V, CL, FISV, BSX, AMT, APH, NKE, SCHW, EA, SYK, DOL, 09988, BDX, DHR, PEP, MMC, TEL, ADS, SHW, SBUX, UNP, CHTR, OTIS, TXN, MA, ADI, MCO, STE, MDT, VRSK, ABT, TJX, CI, TSM, XEL, CTSH, ROG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Icon PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Ross Stores Inc, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Aon PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund owns 54 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,547 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,382 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,045 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 9,278 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Visa Inc (V) - 9,301 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%

Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $87.51, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $642.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,487 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Icon PLC by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $277.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.