Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Heico Corp, Levi Strauss, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Zendesk Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

- New Purchases: HEI.A, LEVI, PNFP, G, ONON,
- Added Positions: ZBH, PINS, SMG, MKTX, CSGP, RGEN, CERN, QTWO, NVST, SGEN, AZTA, MTN, HZNP, CAE, SKYT,
- Reduced Positions: CMG, MPWR, ISRG, EW, KEYS, AOS, TECH, ULTA, TRU, TER, FIVN, ANET, A, CRWD, MIDD, SIVB, DOCU, RPM, DXCM, MCHP, FRC, GWRE, FAST, TREX, IEX, MASI, ABMD, LULU,
- Sold Out: DLTR, ZEN, TT, GKOS,
For the details of Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+mid+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund
- DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 13,904 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 77,014 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 3,486 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.46%
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 23,121 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 12,233 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58%
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.96 and $130.22, with an estimated average price of $119.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 24,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 66,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.84 and $98, with an estimated average price of $91.98. The stock is now traded at around $95.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: On Holding AG (ONON)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 107.74%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $124.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37.Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)
Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $84.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment