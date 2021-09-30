Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Heico Corp, Levi Strauss, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Zendesk Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

New Purchases: HEI.A, LEVI, PNFP, G, ONON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Heico Corp, Levi Strauss, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Genpact, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Zendesk Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Glaukos Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 13,904 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 77,014 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 3,486 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.46% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 23,121 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 12,233 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58%

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.96 and $130.22, with an estimated average price of $119.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 24,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 66,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.84 and $98, with an estimated average price of $91.98. The stock is now traded at around $95.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 107.74%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $124.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37.

Penn Series Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $84.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.