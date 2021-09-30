SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (Current Portfolio) buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Perrigo Co PLC, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, , Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust. As of 2021Q3, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust owns 400 stocks with a total value of $20.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spdr+s%26p+midcap+400+etf+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
  1. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 529,954 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  2. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 510,397 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  3. FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 330,182 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  4. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 878,999 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  5. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 446,853 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 543,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 861,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 550,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,343,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $328.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 230,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,168,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 842,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,450,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 78.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 601,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,799,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Macerich Co (MAC)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Macerich Co by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,861,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in MillerKnoll Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 658,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06.

Sold Out: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

Sold Out: (WRI)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Reduced: AutoNation Inc (AN)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust reduced to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 22.03%. The sale prices were between $97.47 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $112.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust still held 381,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust. Also check out:

1. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider