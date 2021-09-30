SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

New Purchases: GME, TNDM, GXO, PFGC, PRGO, SAIA, APPS, NOV, UNM, DTM, VSCO, MIME, CRNC, OPCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Perrigo Co PLC, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, , Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust. As of 2021Q3, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust owns 400 stocks with a total value of $20.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 529,954 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 510,397 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 330,182 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 878,999 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 446,853 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 543,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 861,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 550,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,343,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $328.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 230,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,168,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 842,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,450,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 78.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 601,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,799,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in Macerich Co by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,861,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust added to a holding in MillerKnoll Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 658,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust reduced to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 22.03%. The sale prices were between $97.47 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $112.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust still held 381,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.