Sirios Long Buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc

- New Purchases: PCAR, PZZA, ONTF, MRVL,
- Added Positions: LSEG, STZ, WSM, MDT, ADI, LUV, PFE, VRRM, ABT, RCL, WFC, CCL, JCI, ERIC B, ATEX, LOW, BSX, DHI, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, ALC, NKE, AMZN, DHR, AIR, KEYS, EA, ROP, JHG, DIS, JPM, SPLK, DBX, BMBL, TMUS, ALSN, OPCH, CYBR,
- Sold Out: KSU, UNF, PYPL, KEY, KSS, COP, PCH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sirios Long
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 10,877 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
- London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) - 18,081 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.91%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 14,974 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.05%
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 18,220 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.62%
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 7,485 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12%
Sirios Long initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Sirios Long initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.45, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Sirios Long initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 14,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Sirios Long initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
Sirios Long added to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 101.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 18,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Sirios Long added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 212.81%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Sirios Long added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Sirios Long added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 51.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 6,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Sirios Long added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 15,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sirios Long added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Sirios Long sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)
Sirios Long sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Sirios Long sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Sirios Long sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Sirios Long sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Sirios Long sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.
