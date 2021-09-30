Sirios Long Buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sirios Long Buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sirios Long (Current Portfolio) buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Papa John's International Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc, Nike Inc, UniFirst Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sirios Long. As of 2021Q3, Sirios Long owns 52 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sirios Long's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sirios+long/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sirios Long
  1. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 10,877 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
  2. London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) - 18,081 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.91%
  3. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 14,974 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.05%
  4. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 18,220 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.62%
  5. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 7,485 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12%
New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Sirios Long initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Sirios Long initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.45, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Sirios Long initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 14,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Sirios Long initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)

Sirios Long added to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 101.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 18,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Sirios Long added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 212.81%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Sirios Long added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sirios Long added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 51.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 6,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Sirios Long added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 15,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sirios Long added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sirios Long sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.

Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Sirios Long sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sirios Long sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)

Sirios Long sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Sirios Long sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sirios Long sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sirios Long. Also check out:

1. Sirios Long's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sirios Long's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sirios Long's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sirios Long keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider