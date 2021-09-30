Sirios Long Buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc

Investment company Sirios Long Current Portfolio ) buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Papa John's International Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc, Nike Inc, UniFirst Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sirios Long. As of 2021Q3, Sirios Long owns 52 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 10,877 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) - 18,081 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.91% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 14,974 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.05% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 18,220 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.62% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 7,485 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12%

Sirios Long initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.45, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 14,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long added to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 101.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 18,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 212.81%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 51.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 6,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 15,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Long sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.

Sirios Long sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Sirios Long sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sirios Long sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Sirios Long sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.

Sirios Long sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.