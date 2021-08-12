Starbucks Corp (SBUX) president and ceo Kevin R Johnson Sold $29 million of Shares

president and ceo of Starbucks Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Johnson (insider trades) sold 250,000 shares of SBUX on 12/08/2021 at an average price of $116.09 a share. The total sale was $29 million.
For the complete insider trading history of SBUX, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment