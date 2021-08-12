Alset Ehome International Inc (AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Bought $4.4 million of Shares

CEO of Alset Ehome International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Heng Fai Ambrose Chan (insider trades) bought 7,333,333 shares of AEI on 12/08/2021 at an average price of $0.6 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $4.4 million.
