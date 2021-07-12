Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI) CEO Anthony Cappell Bought $2.5 million of Shares

CEO of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Cappell (insider trades) bought 156,250 shares of REFI on 12/07/2021 at an average price of $16 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $2.5 million.
