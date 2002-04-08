Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Highlighting Activity of NL-201 in Hematologic Malignancies at 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH 2021)

– Poster presentation highlights NL-201 activity in multiple myeloma stem cell transplant model –



– Abstract reports activity of NL-201 as monotherapy and anti-PD1 combination in non-Hodgkin lymphoma model –

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” ( NLTX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on NL-201 in multiple myeloma at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place virtually and in person December 11-14, 2021. Additionally, a published abstract in Blood reports on NL-201 antitumor activity in preclinical studies of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

NL-201 is a de novo agonist of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, designed to expand cancer-fighting CD8 T cells and natural killer (NK) cells without a bias toward cells expressing the IL-2 receptor alpha subunit (CD25). NL-201 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with solid tumors.

The preclinical multiple myeloma data, to be presented in a poster session by Simone A. Minnie, PhD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, demonstrate the ability of NL-201 to prevent relapse in murine myeloma models following autologous stem cell transplant. Experimental results indicate that anti-myeloma activity is mediated by expansion of cytotoxic memory CD8 T cells and a decrease in T-regulatory CD4 cells in the bone marrow. Furthermore, NL-201 treated mice had an increase in bone marrow T-cells expressing granzyme B and a decrease in the T-cell exhaustion phenotype.

“These data, generated by our collaborators at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, demonstrate robust immune effects and anti-myeloma activity in a challenging setting,” said Priti Patel M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Neoleukin. “Together with our published results on the preclinical activity of NL-201 against B-cell lymphoma, we believe that a clinical trial of NL-201 in patients with hematologic malignancies is warranted. We expect to initiate a Phase 1 trial in 2022 to evaluate NL-201 in patients with these indications.”

Further details as follows:

Abstract number: 1609

The IL-2/IL-15 Mimetic NL-201 Prevents Myeloma Relapse after ASCT by Expanding Highly Cytolytic T Cells in the Bone Marrow that are Resistant to Exhaustion

Abstract number: 4560

NL-201, a De Novo Agonist of IL-2 and IL-15 Receptors, Demonstrates Synergistic Antitumor Activity with Anti-PD-1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy in a Preclinical Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Model

The ASH poster and abstract link are available on the Neoleukin website publications page: https://www.neoleukin.com/science/#pubs

About NL-201

NL-201 is a de novo agonist of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, designed to expand cancer-fighting CD8 T cells and natural killer (NK) cells without any bias toward cells expressing the alpha receptor subunit (CD25). Previously presented preclinical data has demonstrated the ability of NL-201 to stimulate and expand CD8+ and NK cells at low doses with minimal impact on immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Furthermore, NL-201 has demonstrated both monotherapy and combination activity across a wide range of preclinical syngeneic tumor models.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology, the results of the clinical trial for NL-201, and planned clinical and development activities and timelines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media

Julie Rathbun

206-769-9219

[email protected]

Investors

Solebury Trout

Alexandra Roy

617-221-9197

[email protected]