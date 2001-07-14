LUCID ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lucid Group, Inc. on Behalf of Lucid Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LCID) on behalf of Lucid stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lucid has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2021, Lucid disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that “[o]n December 3, 2021, [Lucid] received a subpoena from the [SEC] requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC. Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements.”

On this news, Lucid’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 6, 2021.

