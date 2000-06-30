Verizon Response: unlimited call/text/data for parts of Kentucky, Illinois

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business* customers in parts of Kentucky and Illinois will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 12/12 through 12/18

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers impacted by tornadoes in parts of Kentucky and Illinois, beginning Sunday, December 12 through December 18, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following:

Kentucky: Mayfield, Owensboro

Illinois: The hardest hit parts of Edwardsville

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Here’s a quote you can use from our North Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by these historic tornadoes,” said Matt Carr, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “We know that there is hard work ahead to recover, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free following the storm.”

*Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less

