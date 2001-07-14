Logo
Confluent and Alibaba Cloud Announce Partnership to set Data in Motion in Mainland China

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Confluent%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data+in+motion, and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced the availability of Confluent+Data+Streaming+Service+on+Alibaba+Cloud. Customers in mainland China now have a modern data streaming platform to harness the flow of real-time data across entire organizations.

Available+via+the+Alibaba+Marketplace, Confluent Data Streaming Service is a cloud service with elastic scalability and virtually infinite storage making it easy to meet the requirements of any data in motion workload.

Lancelot Guo, President, Ecosystem and Sales Operations, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, states: “Confluent has pioneered a new category of data infrastructure for data in motion, with open source technology Apache Kafka® at the heart of it. We are very pleased to integrate Confluent’s leading solutions onto Alibaba Cloud platform and now bring this technology to our customers in China.”

With Confluent, organizations are better positioned to innovate and win in a digital-first world.

Confluent customer, Sreelakshmi Kolli, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Align Technology, shares: “Align Technology prides itself on providing quality products with a great customer experience that reflects our purpose of transforming smiles and changing lives. The Confluent partnership with Alibaba will enable us to have a managed cloud service run by Alibaba and provide doctors in China with a real-time experience, along with enabling real-time analytics for our business operations.”

Trusted by thousands of companies, Damien Wong, VP APAC at Confluent, explains: “At Confluent we put our customers at the center of everything we do. This collaboration with Alibaba has been driven by that philosophy, where we see a significant need for a managed Cloud service across both our domestic Chinese customers and prospects, as well as global customers who have a presence in mainland China. I’m looking forward to working closely with the Alibaba Cloud team to harness the power of data in motion for our joint customers and help them achieve even better business outcomes.”

Further Information:
Alibaba+Cloud+%0A
Alibaba+Marketplace+%0A
Confluent International PR Contact: [email protected]

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

The preceding outlines our general product direction and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described may change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available. Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211212005044r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211212005044/en/

