ROBINHOOD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Robinhood Markets, Inc. on Behalf of Robinhood Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood” or the “Company”) ( HOOD) on behalf of Robinhood stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Robinhood has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 55 million shares priced at $38.00 per share. Then, on October 26, 2021, Robinhood announced its 2021 third-quarter financial results. Among other items, Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of consensus estimates on crypto transaction revenue totaling only $51 million, a 78% plunge compared to the preceding quarter.

On this news, Robinhood’s stock price fell $4.13 per share, or 10.44%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information: