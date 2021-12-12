Logo
2021 Inventec's Virtual Exhibition to Showcase Latest Servers with AMD EPYCTM 7003 series processors and 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon Scalable Processors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2021

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Server manufacturer Inventec (TPE: 2356) hosts its inaugural virtual exhibition to unveil its latest server solutions with AMD EPYCTM 7003 series processors and 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon Scalable processors.

Inventec_virtual_exhibition_banner__final.jpg

From 13 December, exhibition attendees will be able to browse three online showrooms highlighting Inventec's AMD platform servers, Intel® platform servers, and new 5G smart factory applications.

For more information, click here.

Breakthrough Performance and Modern Security Backed by AMD EPYC™ 7003 series processors

During the exhibition, Inventec will demonstrate two server solutions based on AMD EPYC™ 7003 series processors: the Steelix 2U24Bays warm storage server and the Horsea 2U2P server.

Steelix is a high-density storage server that delivers efficient computing performance with a revolutionary single socket solution. The high-density 2U form factor supports 24x 3.5'' HDDs and 4x 2.5'' SSD hot-plug drives for greater flexibility and scalability while Steelix optimizes serviceability with a hot-swappable fan module.

Also on display is Inventec's Horsea server, the alternative high-performance 2U server system based on dual socket 7nm AMD EPYC™ 7003 series processors. Highly adaptable and serviceable, Horsea is a top virtualization solution with optimal TCO, enhanced security, and greater scalability unleashed by the latest PCIe Gen4 and OCP 3.0 technologies.

Industry-leading Workload-optimized Platforms Equipped with 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon Scalable Processors

In its Intel® showroom, Inventec will showcase the Inventec Seadra, a high-performance, high efficiency 2U2P server system that utilizes the latest generation of Intel® Xeon Scalable processors.

Inventec Seadra has the ability to accommodate up to 6x PCIe Gen4 x16 slots and 1x OCP 3.0 slot. Seadra supports TDP of up to 270W and offers high bandwidth network communications capabilities, while reducing TCO — suitable for handling diverse scenarios, including virtualization, hyper-converged storage, cloud computing, and high-end enterprise servers.

Furthermore, attendees can discover the Inventec Solrock, a 2U4N server with 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon Scalable processors, and the E200G4, a high-performance edge AIoT device backed by an 11th Gen Intel® Core TigerLake-UP3 CPU. The E200G4 supports outstanding computing capability for AI and Edge IoT systems and features Intel® Iris Xe graphics that can decode over 40 video streams at 1080p resolution and 30fps.

Behind the Scenes of Inventec's Groundbreaking 5G Smart Factory

In the third showroom, Inventec will demonstrate the vast applications of its cutting-edge 5G smart factory. Featuring 5G ultra-reliable low latency communications (uRLLC), enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and support for massive machine-type communications (mMTC), Inventec's 5G Smart Factory is continuously implementing intelligent manufacturing systems, enables AOI detection, AR/XR smart assembly, AGV auto loading operation, robotic and AI process collaborations, predictive maintenance and remote management, among others.

Inventec's virtual exhibition is the first of its kind organized by Inventec Enterprise Business Group (EBG) and will run until 13 December 2022. To participate, visit https://ebg.inventecvirtual.com/

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Established in 1998, Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over the decades, Inventec EBG has been a key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

For more information, visit: https://ebg.inventec.com/en.

Follow "Inventec Data Center Solutions" on LinkedIn and Wechat to receive the latest news and announcements.

Inventec logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Inventec Corporation.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All trademarks and logos are the properties of their respective holders.

favicon.png?sn=HK04607&sd=2021-12-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-inventecs-virtual-exhibition-to-showcase-latest-servers-with-amd-epyctm-7003-series-processors-and-3rd-generation-intel-xeon-scalable-processors-301442696.html

SOURCE Inventec Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK04607&Transmission_Id=202112122000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK04607&DateId=20211212
