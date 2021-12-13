SPI Energy's EdisonFuture to Show Upcoming EVs at Consumer Electronics Show

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor Inc. subsidiary plans to showcase two EdisonFuture light-duty electric vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Nevada, January 5-8, 2022. EdisonFuture will showcase in West Hall, Booth 6942 under the transportation/vehicle technology category.

Following its global brand and future product reveal at Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th, EdisonFuture announced its plan to attend CES and continue highlighting its light-duty EVs, the EF1-T and EF1-V. The vehicles offer unique styling and design, innovation such as advanced solar technology on the vehicle roofs, a retractable solar bed cover on the truck, and offer a variety of battery pack/motor configurations with adequate electric range. EF1-T pickup truck is built for work or leisure, plans to accommodate up to six passengers, and comes with towing and all-wheel drive options allowing for a variety of uses, from working to off-roading. The EF1-V all-electric delivery van, is built on the same chassis as the pickup truck, and offers significant cargo volume, serving as a cleaner option for cargo and delivery needs as many companies expand their sustainability objectives.

CES is hosted annually by the Consumer Technology Association and is the premier U.S. tech trade show. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 show moved to a virtual format, but the upcoming 2022 event will be physically attended at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With over 1,800 companies planning to attend including Google, Amazon, GM and Bosch, visitors from over 159 counties, and hundreds of media outlets, the show is coming back with strong interest and participation.

"We've enjoyed a great level of interest in our new brand and products, in EdisonFuture. We look to continue that momentum and increase awareness at CES, which is one of the world's largest consumer electronic events. We look forward to a warm reception of our new products, showcasing to the world how exciting and innovative these new products are" stated Mr. Denton Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motorcars EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North American markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

