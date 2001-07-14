Nine in 10 Insurance Leaders in Europe Say Customer Experience is the Top Driver of Digital Transformation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nine in 10 Insurance Leaders in Europe Say Customer Experience is the Top Driver of Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Demand for improved customer experience is the top driver of digital transformation in Europe’s insurance industry, but with growing digitalization, insurers report increasing security vulnerabilities, according to the results of the second annual ISG Pulse of the Insurance Industry survey, conducted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III).

Eighty-seven percent of survey respondents cited improving customer experience as the top priority in designing digital transformation initiatives, with a focus on “mobile-first” and platform-based solutions for customer acquisition and management, product and offer personalization, and simplification of customer touchpoints such as claims and document management.

The survey results also showed increasing security vulnerabilties are accompanying the move to internet-based business processes, with 42 percent of respondents reporting rapidly growing security risks originating from porous customer and workplace technology touchpoints. Democratization of IT and remote work models have further increased risk exposure.

The ISG Pulse of the Insurance Industry survey, sponsored by Hexaware+Technologies, surveyed 210 business and IT leaders at European insurance companies during the third quarter of 2021.

Other drivers of digital transformation are competitive pressure, cited by 77 percent of respondents, and faster response to new market requirements, mentioned by 75 percent of respondents.

“The path to all-encompassing customer centricity is irreversible,” said Johanna von Geyr, partner and ISG EMEA insurance lead. “Insurance companies—like businesses of all types—recognize the need to further simplify products and business processes to retain existing customers and remain competitive.

“This trend will increase pressure on IT departments to replace legacy systems, modernize the application landscape and free up resources to develop new capabilities, better manage risk and transition to the platform economy,” she added.

With Insurtechs and other born-ditigal competitors poised to make market inroads, Europe’s insurers say expanding their platform businesses is a top priority. Of those surveyed, 43 percent say they would expand their online presence into a direct sales channel, with similar interest in mobile apps (42 percent), marketing via themed platforms (37 percent), and digital payment (34 percent).

Forty-five percent saw expanding their platform businesses as an efficient way to gain a more comprehensive understanding of customers' needs and using that market knowledge to tap into new opportunities to create value.

With a growing digital landscape leading to more cyber risk, insurers plan to spend more on cybersecurity in the future, von Geyr said, citing the survey findings. “More than 40 percent of the European insurers we surveyed are expected to increase their investments in IT security technologies,” von Geyr said. “We expect the cybersecurity market will experience resulting growth in the next few quarters.”

Von Geyr noted the rise in cyber breaches also offers insurers the opportunity to help their customers improve cyber resilience with expanded cyber coverage and a holistic risk management approach. Some insurers are bundling cyber coverage with features such as cyber risk reports, cybersecurity training and risk advisory services.

To expand their digital capabilities, 46 percent of survey respondents expressed a desire to hire more qualified staff, particularly in data analytics (42 percent) and cybersecurity (40 percent), and 34 percent of respondents said they are seeking suitable IT service providers.

“Most respondents see the benefits of digitalization, such as cost reductions and increased speed, as far outweighing the risks,” von Geyr said. “The rise of millennial buyers, emerging competition, margin pressures, and a tightening regulatory environment have created a landscape in which only agile, data-driven, digitally enabled insurers will survive. Insurance companies are realigning their operations to an ‘online-first’ customer engagement strategy to meet these changing market conditions.”

The ISG Pulse Check – State of European Insurance Industry 2021 report is available on this website.

About ISG

Information Services Group (ISG), (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries— a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005168r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005168/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment