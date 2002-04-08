Altimmune Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Altimmune Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted equity awards under Altimmune’s 2018 Inducement Grant Plan, as a material inducement to employ Richard Eisenstadt as Altimmune’s Chief Financial Officer effective December 31, 2021. The equity awards were approved on December 9, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mr. Eisenstadt received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 150,000 shares of Altimmune’s common stock, and 50,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Altimmune’s common stock on December 31, 2021 (the “Grant Date”). Based on the closing price Altimmune’s common stock on December 10, 2021, Altimmune would issue approximately 107,500 options as inducement awards under its 2018 Inducement Grant Plan, and the balance as incentive stock options under its 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The final allocation of options between the 2018 Inducement Grant Plan and 2017 Omnibus Plan are subject to adjustment based on the closing price of Altimmune’s common stock on the Grant Date. One-fourth of the shares underlying the options will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/36th of the shares underlying the options will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the options will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to Mr. Eisenstadt’s continued employment with Altimmune on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter the RSUs will vest in three substantially equal annual installments, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to Mr. Eisenstadt’s continued employment with Altimmune on such vesting dates.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Altimmune’s pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Investor & Media Contacts:

Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMDI1MSM0NjA5MzI2IzIwMTA2NzY=
Altimmune-Inc.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment