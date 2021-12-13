CNH Industrial recognized with prestigious double 'A' score for global climate and water stewardship by CDP





London, December 13, 2021

CDP, the international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and safeguard water resources, has recognized CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) as a global leader in corporate sustainability by including it on the CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change as well as acting to protect water security.

CNH Industrial is one of the 57 companies that achieved a double ‘A’, out of the over 13,000 disclosing businesses in CDP’s 2021 assessment.

“We are proud that our staunch commitment and ongoing efforts to limit the environmental impact of our processes and products were again recognized by inclusion in the CDP A Lists, and especially pleased to obtain a double ‘A’ score for the first time. We are dedicated to reaching our ESG targets and contributing to the decarbonization of the sectors in which we operate,” said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial.

Through significant demonstrable action on climate change and water security risks, CNH Industrial is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2021, over 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets and 200 major purchasers with US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 13,000 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

