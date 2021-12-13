SMC Closes $45 Million Acquisition of Genesis Financial Inc., a Fintech-Powered Wealth Management Service Provider

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce that on December 10, 2021 it closed its $45 million acquisition of Genesis Financial, Inc. ("Genesis"), a privately-owned diversified financial services company with a focus on fintech-powered wealth management advisory services. Genesis will operate as a subsidiary of SMC. At closing, stockholders of Genesis representing 95.28% of the common stock of Genesis have accepted SMC's offer. It is expected the remaining Genesis stockholders (representing 4.72% of Genesis common stock) will come on board very soon.

SMC has delivered to Genesis, the proportionate percentage of accepted stockholders, the agreed upon purchase price of $45 million in SMC's Series B Preferred Shares. Post closing, and SMC will issue 20 million warrants exercisable at $1 per warrant with a 3-year exercise period which will be used for operational, capital management and acquisition purposes. Mr. Warwick Kerridge, Chairman of Genesis, has been appointed to SMC's Board of Directors. Mr. Charles Provini, proposed by Genesis, will join SMC's Board of Directors as an independent director.

With the Genesis acquisition, not only will SMC add a substantial revenue to its top line, but will also more than double its shareholder base. From the revenue standpoint, SMC will have the option to commence booking Genesis' revenues and expenses as of December 10, 2021 or differ such bookings starting January 1, 2022.

SMC's upcoming action items and milestones to achieve are as follows: (i) commence discussions with institutional investment banks to raise $15 million for operational, working capital and future acquisitions; we expect to make investment banking-related announcements in due time; (ii) complete 2-year financial audits; (iii) file required documentation with regulatory bodies to attain a reporting status with the SEC; and (iv) uplist to a senior exchange with a name/stock symbol change.

Genesis, currently having 23 employees under its purview along with 120 financial consultants, advisors, and representatives, operates its business through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services. For the nine months to September 2021 the Australian operations generated gross revenue of approximately $15,765,000 (AUD$21,371,861) and derived EBIT (Earnings Before Income Tax) of approximately $1,035,600 (AUD$1,403,919). All figures are unaudited.

The Australian Wealth Management industry has over 25,000 financial advisors managing 2.2 million investors. The annual fees generated by the Wealth Management industry is close to $3.9 billion. According to AITE (2020) at least 10 million adults are underserved or not served at all by the Australian Financial Advisors. Genesis has firmly positioned itself to acquire and consolidate to expand in Australia's fragmented Independent Dealer Group business sector.

"I am very pleased the first major step in the evolution of Genesis has been completed and I congratulate and thank Ron, Erik and their team for assisting very capably," said Warwick Kerridge, SMC's new director. "We will now work together to finalize the next stages of the development of the group and have a number of transactions under review that we believe will position the company to provide best practice services to its clients and value to its stockholders."

"This is a major inflection point for our company and our shareholders" quoted Erik Blum, President of SMC ``I want to thank the entire team for having laid a solid foundation for Genesis Financial to move forward. We are committed to executing on plan and growing our company. This first major step shows management's commitment to growing the company and enhancing shareholder value. We are now a profitable company earning $1.2 million in Ebitda. I look forward to 2022 as we have targeted multiple accretive acquisitions to grow our current 17 million dollar revenue base. We are committed to expanding our business and enhancing our shareholder value."

"Since announcing our LOI on November 10th, it's been impressive working with Erik Blum and Warwick Kerridge through the due diligence in bringing the transaction to completion." commented Ron Hughes, CEO of SMC "Considering the time zones of Australia and both coasts of North America, we have expedited the multiple facets of the transaction and executed to deliver a closed deal. All shareholders, new and old will see an exciting 2022."

About Genesis Financial, Inc.

Genesis is a diversified financial services company focusing on fintech-powered wealth management business mainly through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services. The two operating subsidiaries are Ballast Group and The Financial Link Group. For more information, visit www.ballast.com.au and www.tflg.com.au .

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company that is focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is a building platform and block to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information, visit www.smceinc.com .

