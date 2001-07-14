Henry Schein Expands Access to Point-of-Care Testing, PPE, and Essential Medical Supplies to Help Meet the Needs of Patients

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that it has signed a cooperative contract with OMNIA+Partners, one of the nation’s largest purchasing organizations for public and private sector procurement, that will expand access to point-of-care diagnostic testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), and medical products and supplies in academic and public health settings. Products and supplies will be available through the Henry Schein Medical University Health business.

In connection with the contract, Henry Schein Medical has entered into a master agreement with the University of California (“Master Agreement”) for the distribution of medical supplies to the University of California and all eligible public agencies registered with OMNIA Partners. The Master Agreement will better serve Henry Schein Medical customers involved in university health, K-12 education, local and state government health care, and first-aid services by helping to increase savings and support, and provide easier access to COVID-19 testing and services.

Through the Master Agreement, Henry Schein Medical will also offer the following types of supplies to help fulfill the needs of student health centers, physical therapy, occupational therapy, sports medicine, athletic training, lab, and pharmacy customers: medical, laboratory, equipment and treatment room, pharmaceutical, vaccine, flu, education, and training and simulation products.

In addition to this product portfolio, Henry Schein Medical, as it does for all its customers, conducts a rigorous supplier review and approval process to ensure high quality products are distributed. Henry Schein Medical is certified to the ISO 13485 standard for medical devices, the medical device industry’s most widely used international standard for quality management, and is registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Henry Schein is pleased to enter into this agreement with OMNIA Partners, which will help streamline the procurement process for our medical customers,” said Jeff Klingler, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Health at Henry Schein. “By working with OMNIA Partners, our customers will receive comprehensive options for procurement of the medical products and supplies they need to maintain the health and wellness of the public, as well as students and staff.”

Additional benefits from this contract include support from sales and service specialists, and expanded access to Henry Schein Medical’s product portfolio.

“OMNIA Partners is thrilled to have product offerings from Henry Schein added to our strong portfolio of contracts,” said Allan McCombs, Senior Vice President, Sales & Account Management of OMNIA Partners Public Sector. “This contract offers quality, affordable medical solutions to all of our participating agencies.”

To learn more about the Henry Schein Medical University Health business, please visit www.henryschein.com%2Funiversityhealth.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. For more information, visit OMNIAPartners.com%2Fpublicsector.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

