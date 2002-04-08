Certara Announces Release of Pinnacle 21 Enterprise Software

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Certara Announces Release of Pinnacle 21 Enterprise Software

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New metrics and analytics capabilities enable informed decision making for biopharmaceutical clients

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. ( CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the feature release of Pinnacle 21 Enterprise 5.1.0, which updates the Company’s flagship software for preparing clinical trial data for biosimulation and regulatory submission.

“With today’s announcement, we are just beginning to realize the compelling opportunities made possible when we welcomed Pinnacle 21 to Certara in October of this year,” said William F. Feehery, Ph.D., CEO of Certara. “The release of Pinnacle 21 Enterprise 5.1.0 offers immense value to experts in biostatistics and biometrics, and clinical and statistical programming. We continue to be committed to expanding the quantitative analytics our clients need to achieve clinical and regulatory success and ultimately get critical therapies to patients.”

Pinnacle 21 Enterprise validates data quality and compliance with Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) standards, enabling a clean data pipeline from worldwide sponsors to health authorities. Pinnacle 21 Enterprise customers include 22 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies by R&D spend, as well as the US FDA and Japan’s Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency.

"Continued standardization within the CDISC domain is essential to improve decision making in clinical trial and regulatory submission processes around the world,” said Daniel R. Matlis, founder and president of Axendia, a leading life science industry analyst firm. “Robust engagement across the biopharmaceutical industry, regulators and standards organizations supports the availability of software, like Pinnacle 21 Enterprise, that optimizes regulatory review and approval cycles to accelerate time to market of medical products that improve patient outcomes.”

Pinnacle 21 Enterprise 5.1.0 includes new and advanced capabilities, such as:

  • Support for recently released Define-XML 2.1 standard
  • New analytics module for portfolio-wide summary statistics and insights, highlighting performance by asset or therapeutic area and identifying frequent unresolved validation issues
  • Automation and intuitive capabilities with auto set-up of latest dictionaries, alignment of upload sources over time, simplified roles and assignments, and bulk-actions for user management and company-specific settings

"I am proud of our team for delivering this feature-rich release, all while conducting integration activities,” said Max Kanevsky, chief technology officer of Certara Software and founder of Pinnacle 21. “The Define-XML 2.1 standard brings conformance challenges, and we're glad to be proactively supporting the new standard. Thanks to our combined software portfolio and resources, delivering great products is more than ever a part of our DNA.”

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Certara Contact
Jieun W. Choe
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMDI3OSM0NjA5NDE5IzIyMDQ3MTY=
Certara-USA-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment