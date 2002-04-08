AppHarvest Restocks "The Food Fight" Salsa Following Quick Sell-Out After Product Launch

Demand for the company’s first value-added product shows momentum behind new “Fight the Food Fight” campaign, desire for sustainable products

MOREHEAD, Ky., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. ( APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the country’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, sold out of its The Food Fight salsa within a couple weeks of launching its Fight the Food Fight campaign and new e-commerce site, shop.appharvest.com.

Just in time for the holidays, ordering on the direct-to-consumer site will resume by Tuesday, December 14. “The Food Fight” salsa is available in mild, medium and spicy. Customers who purchase the salsa online by Thursday, December 16, are expected to receive their orders by Christmas.

“We’re firm believers that when folks are given sustainable options, they choose them. We’re inspired by the number of people who have joined the ‘Food Fight’ with us by purchasing ‘The Food Fight Salsa,’” said AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. “With each jar sold, consumers are helping us build a more resilient food system by supporting good jobs in agriculture and sustainable farm operations. We continue to ‘Fight the Food Fight’ by expanding our farm network, which is expected to total four by the end of next year.”

FIGHT THE FOOD FIGHT

The “Fight the Food Fight” campaign is a call to action that encourages consumers to join AppHarvest in its mission to create a more resilient food system designed for the long-term wellbeing of people, the planet. The campaign asks consumers to take ownership of their purchases to be an active member of the movement by supporting products that promote sustainable farm operations and good, living-wage jobs in agriculture.

Crafted in small batches using sustainably grown AppHarvest tomatoes, “The Food Fight” salsa is a fresh and simple blend of whole fruits and veggies, all responsibly sourced from farms based in the United States including salt procured from an ancient sea deep below the Appalachian Mountains. The salsa comes in three heat levels: mild, medium, and spicy for $15 for a pack of three jars, including free U.S. shipping. AppHarvest plans to expand its line of value-added products in the future and is committed to sourcing all U.S.-grown ingredients.

“Several of our customers said they bought the salsa as stocking stuffers but couldn’t resist eating it themselves,” said AppHarvest Product Marketing Manager Becca Simmonds. “So stock up with extra while supporting sustainable agriculture.”

AppHarvest’s first 60-acre controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility in Morehead, Ky., can produce an estimated 40 million pounds of tomatoes per year and is serving some of the top national grocery store chains and food service outlets. Three new farms currently under construction. The 15-acre Berea, Ky., leafy green facility and the 60-acre Richmond, Ky., tomato facility are both approximately 60% complete and the 30-acre Somerset, Ky., berry facility is more than 40% complete. All three additional farms are expected to be operational by the end of 2022. A 10-acre Morehead North leafy green facility has an expected 2023 delivery. AppHarvest’s technology group is developing artificial intelligence, software and robotics solutions both to optimize its farms and to serve the CEA sector.

The company is investing in the next generation of farmers and futurists by supporting high school AgTech education in Central Appalachia.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with world-class technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a domestic food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest indoor farms in the world. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “can,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AppHarvest’s value of current and future investments, intention to build high-tech CEA farms, the anticipated benefits of and production at such facilities, timing and availability of tomatoes at top national grocery stores and restaurants, anticipated benefits of the second season harvest, AppHarvest’s future financial performance, as well as AppHarvest’s growth and evolving business plans and strategy, ability to capitalize on commercial opportunities, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated Adjusted EBITDA, revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of AppHarvest’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AppHarvest. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC by AppHarvest on August 11, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents AppHarvest has filed, or that AppHarvest will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect AppHarvest’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. AppHarvest anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while AppHarvest may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AppHarvest specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing AppHarvest’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

