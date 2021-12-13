Ondas Holdings Appoints Derek Reisfield as President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., announced the appointment of Derek Reisfield as President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of Ondas Holdings. Mr. Reisfield assumed these roles from Ondas Networks Co-Founder Stewart Kantor. Mr. Kantor, who resigned from the Board of Directors, will continue in his current leadership role as President of Ondas Networks.

"We're excited to have Derek join Ondas Holdings as President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO. "Derek has a long history with Ondas Holdings as a board member and extensive financial and strategic operations experience. We believe Derek will be a significant contributor in supporting Ondas Holdings' growth."

Mr. Reisfield has extensive management and leadership experience in addition to expertise in financial and strategic business operations. He has been a director of Ondas Holdings since 2018 and had previously been a director of Ondas Networks. Mr. Reisfield is currently the President and CEO of Thetis Business Solutions. Previously Mr. Reisfield was a consultant with McKinsey & Company, Vice President, Business Development of CBS, and was a Co-Founder and Chairman of MarketWatch. Mr. Reisfield holds a BA from Wesleyan University, and an AM in Communications Management from the Annenberg School of Communications of the University of Southern California.

﻿ "We thank Stewart for his contributions to Ondas Holdings and are appreciative of his continued leadership. Importantly, this change will allow Stewart to more fully focus his attention on the rapidly developing opportunities at Ondas Networks," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO.

