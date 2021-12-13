StageZero Life Sciences Named a COVID-19 Travel Testing Partner for Aruba

Teams up with OK2Roam and VFS Global to streamline COVID-19 testing protocols for travelers from Canada and the U.S.

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. ( TSX:SZLS, Financial) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has been approved by the government of Aruba as an certified provider of COVID-19 testing services for travelers to the island from Canada and the U.S. Through a collaboration with OK2Roam and VFS Global, StageZero will provide safe, reliable, COVID-19 testing for visitors to Aruba. StageZero is the only preferred Canadian company, and one of only two U.S. healthcare providers, to provide this service. StageZero is one of very few companies who are able to offer approved COVID-19 testing solutions in both Canada and the U.S.

The Directorate of Public Health in Aruba recently signed an agreement with OK2Roam which simplifies the COVID-19 test verification process for all travelers. Canadian travelers that are planning to visit Aruba can easily schedule a COVID-19 PCR test through the StageZero website, self-collect a saliva sample under video supervision of a healthcare professional, and ship their sample to StageZero. American travelers can either self-collect a saliva sample under video supervision or schedule a home visit from a healthcare professional who will collect a sample via nasopharyngeal swab. There is also direct access to testing via StageZero's specialized collection site in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With travelers' consent, their negative test results are automatically sent directly to the Aruban authorities and immediately verified. The new, streamlined process pre-clears travelers for entry before they arrive and eliminates the need to carry testing documentation.

"COVID-19 testing requirements are key to keeping people safe, but they can be difficult for travelers to navigate when planning a trip abroad, especially now with the new Omicron variant," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "By joining forces with OK2Roam and VSF Global we can significantly reduce the stress and worry of this process for people visiting Aruba from Canada and the U.S. by providing them with a simple and trusted testing solution that delivers reliable results rapidly."

"In many regions around the world, the COVID-19 testing process can lead to long wait times at borders or delays at entry points.," said David Tarsh, Co-Founder of OK2Roam. "We are proud to work with StageZero to help Aruba make travel safer and more convenient for tourists visiting from Canada and the U.S. Stage Zero's dependable, accurate and nationwide COVID-19 testing service is key to our efforts to improve people's travel experience in the face of the pandemic."

As part of the Company's broader Global Growth Strategy, StageZero continues to grow its strategic corporate relationships through specialized partnerships and its BORDERPASS offering.

For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com/Aruba.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

About OK2Roam

OK2Roam is on a mission to revive travel by developing IT solutions that improve biosecurity, reduce hassle and ensure compliance with complex pandemic regulations. It has two main offerings - Verified Clear and Pandemic Management. Verified Clear involves feeding a traveller's negative COVID-19 test result directly from an approved laboratory to a government, travel provider or event organiser so that there's no need to wait in line for a certificate to be checked. Pandemic Management is a system to enable the creation and management of reduced risk bubbles, where social distancing is not necessary. For more information, please visit www.OK2Roam.com.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With more than 3,500 Application Centres, operations in 143 countries across five continents and over 234 million applications processed (since inception in 2001) as on 31 October 2021, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 63 client governments. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications or visa, passport and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

