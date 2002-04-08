Logo
VSBLTY, UST TO DEMO COMBINED ADVANCED DIGITAL CONTACTLESS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS AT SELF-SERVICE INNOVATION SUMMIT DEC.14-16

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that in partnership with UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, it would demonstrate the latest in contactless retail technology at the Self-Service Innovation Summit. The Changing Landscape of Self-Service, Vending, and Kiosks|Self-Service Innovation Summit will be held at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla. December 14-16.

The VSBLTY-UST partnership has created an integrated and highly differentiated retail technology that combines pioneering transparent display, computer vision, video, and analytics software that is helping to transform the fast-changing retail industry. Technology now makes it possible for retail customers to complete their contactless shopping journey without the assistance of sales or checkout personnel.

Summit attendees who visit Booth #104 will see VSBLTY-UST powered cooler glass panel doors that inform customers through brand and retailer messaging while automatically collecting viewer engagement and demographics information. The advertising and informational content can be customized by retailers and brands for specific target audiences.

VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO, Jay Hutton said, “UST is the perfect partner as together we work to provide technology solutions that will advance the cause of autonomous shopping, which is helping to transform bricks and mortar retail in the U.S. and around the world. This partnership is unlocking the full potential of retail industry transformations and placing our retail clients on the high path of success in today’s digital landscape.”

Keith Pickens, General Manager-Retail, UST, said “Store as a Medium” concept unlocks asset value inside a physical store. It is all about “insights to action” that creates a significant financial benefit for both the retail consumers and operators.”

Subhodip Bandyopadhyay, General Manager, Emerging Digital Technology, UST, said, “We are pleased to partner with VSBLTY in providing technology solutions to our clients who recognize that through advanced retail technologies, they can not only improve shopping experience for their customers but also gain valuable insights. The UST-VSBLTY partnership is a powerful combination. VSBLTY is at the forefront of digital transformation for retail, and it has the best-of-class solutions for retail, including at shelf digital activation, audience measurement, customer journey analytics and theft prevention.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

Harbor Access LLC

Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492

[email protected]

Graham Farell, +1-416-842 9003

[email protected]AccessLLC.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About UST (ust.com)

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by its purpose, UST partners with clients from design to operation. UST identifies their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through UST’s agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, UST embeds innovation and agility into client organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 28,000 employees in 25 countries, UST builds for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process.

Media Contacts, UST
Tinu Cherian Abraham
+1 (949) 415-9857

Neha Misri
+91-9972631264
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMDIyNCM0NjA5MjM1IzIxODM1MDg=
VSBLTY-INC.png
LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
[email protected]
