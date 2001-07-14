Logo
Gibraltar Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today issued its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

“I am very proud of the progress we are making and the momentum building throughout our organization to create a safer work environment across our operations, to expand the experience base and diversity of our team, and to identify opportunities to improve our environmental impact,” President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway stated. “And, as always, I am excited to share the positive contributions our team makes to the communities where our people and their families call home.”

The report presents the Company’s CSR results through numerous topics that reflect the priorities of Gibraltar’s key stakeholders. The topics span every aspect of Gibraltar’s CSR commitment:

Our People – Create the best environment to cultivate a culture of difference-makers
Our Communities – Share our success with the communities where we live and work
The World – Act responsibly to create positive, lasting change in our world

The CSR Report includes:

  • Information about products and services making a positive impact on the world while supporting comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing
  • Results from the Company’s first ever CSR priority assessment
  • Organizational development including safety, education, and diversity & inclusion
  • Disclosures in response to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting requirements

Access the Gibraltar CSR Report and learn more about Gibraltar’s commitment to making a positive impact and doing the right thing at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gibraltar1.com%2Fsocial-responsibility%2F.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar’s mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company’s business, and management’s beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the “SEC Filings” link of the “Investor Info” page of our website at www.gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005189/en/

