PPG Appoints Brian Williams as Vice President and Controller

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the appointment of Brian Williams, currently acting controller, as vice president and controller, effective immediately. Williams will have direct responsibility for PPG’s controllership function, including financial accounting and reporting, along with accounting policy and control. Williams will report directly to Vince Morales, PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005206/en/

PPG appointed Brian Williams as vice president and controller, effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining PPG in 2005 in financial accounting, Williams has held positions of increasing responsibility, including director, financial reporting, coatings, from 2009 to 2011, and as director, finance transformation, from 2011 to 2012. He was appointed director, financial analysis, silica, in 2012 and director, finance, specialty chemicals and materials, in 2014. In 2016, Williams was named director, corporate planning and development before being promoted to global director of finance, automotive refinish in 2018. In August 2021, he was named PPG’s acting controller. Prior to joining PPG, Williams was an audit senior manager at Ernst & Young.

Williams is a certified public accountant and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Duquesne University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005206/en/