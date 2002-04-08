Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Indefinite Games Selects CurrencyWorks to Audit NFT Smart Contracts for Robo Rampage

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by Indefinite Games to audit the NFT contracts for the upcoming public release of Robo Rampage, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game.

A pioneer of the NFT space, CurrencyWorks has already established revolutionary platforms to serve the growing demand for digital token services and collectibles with itsVUELE (film distribution) andMotoclub (digital automotive collectibles) partnerships. The Company recently announced the expansion of its services within the entertainment arena through MusicFX.

This marks CurrencyWorks entry into the NFT play-to-earn market as it leverages both its experience and expertise of blockchain platforms. Upon completion, which is estimated to occur before the end of the year, CurrencyWorks will be paid $35,000 for its audit work.

According to BITKRAFT Ventures, video games now represent a $336 billion industry with more than two billion people playing games worldwide. The NFT play-to-earn market is creating exciting opportunities for players to truly earn and own digital assets that they can collect or sell outside of games at their own discretion.

“With several recent contract exploits in the NFT play-to-earn market, we feel lucky to have an experienced partner like CurrencyWorks. Our platform involves an in-game wallet, NFT staking, Ethereum staking, and multiple battle formats, so creating contracts right the first time is paramount to success,” Tim Collins, CEO of Indefinite Games said. “We look forward to working with CurrencyWorks on Robo Rampage and more NFT gaming properties in 2022.”

“We are really excited to work with Indefinite Games,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “Indefinite Games has an incredible line-up of releases and with the NFT play-to-earn market booming, being able to do this work with Indefinite Games is a great example of the type of capabilities we have in the play-to earn market across all of our platforms.”

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
[email protected]

About Indefinite Games

Indefinite Games is a gaming company focused on incorporating NFT (non-fungible tokens) into new and existing IP with a platform that permits cross-utility and staking of game assets along with entertaining gameplay.

Robo Rampage is an NFT blockchain-based game, pitting players against each other in a strategy battle of epic destruction. Mint your genesis Robo Rampage Xenobot at https://mint.roborampage.io/.

Collect. Build. Destroy.

