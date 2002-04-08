Logo
Celularity Presents Preclinical Data on Allogeneic Genetically Modified Natural Killer (NK) and Allogeneic CAR-NK Cell Therapy Programs at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. ( CELU) (“Celularity”) presented preclinical data on the development of its placental-derived allogeneic genetically modified NK cell therapy program (CYNK-101) and its placental-derived allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy program (CAR19-CYNK), respectively. The Company reported its findings in two poster presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition (ASH) taking place in Atlanta and virtually December 11-14, 2021.

Poster no. 2773: “Human Placental CD34+-Derived Natural Killer Cells with High Affinity and Cleavage Resistant CD16 (CYNK-101) in Combination with Daratumumab for Immunotherapy Against CD38 Expressing Hematological Malignancies”

  • Session name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II
  • Presentation date/time: Sunday, 12 December 2021; 6:00 pm
  • Room: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Highlights: CYNK-101 is a cryopreserved, off the shelf, allogeneic NK cell product candidate, overexpressing a high IgG binding affinity, proteinase cleavage resistant, CD16 variant. The results show the synergistic effect of combining CYNK-101 with daratumumab to drive antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity activity against CD38+ hematological malignancies in vitro and in vivo. In these studies, CYNK-101 was not susceptible to daratumumab-directed fratricide and did not display on-target, off-tumor cytotoxicity, suggesting CYNK-101 may be a unique NK cell platform that preserves innate immune function in the presence of daratumumab.

Poster no. 2779: “Development of CD19 CAR Engineered Human Placental CD34+-Derived Natural Killer Cells (CAR19-CYNK) As an Allogeneic Cancer Immunotherapy”

  • Session name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II
  • Presentation date/time: Sunday, 12 December 2021; 6:00pm
  • Room: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Highlights: The results demonstrate the feasibility and functionality of expressing a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) directed to CD19 on placental CD34+ derived, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, allogeneic CYNK cells. The introduction of CAR in the product candidate CAR19-CYNK did not impact performance of CYNK cell manufacture and endowed additional tumor cell killing against resistant lymphoma cell lines in a CD19-dependent manner, when tested both in vitro and in vivo.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. ( CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, NK cells engineered with a CAR (CAR-NK cells), T cells engineered with a CAR (CAR-T cells) and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

To learn more visit www.celularity.com.

Celularity Investor Contacts:

Carlos Ramirez, SVP Investor Relations
Celularity
[email protected]

Alexandra Roy
Solebury Trout
[email protected]

Celularity Media Contact:

Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646) 751-4361
[email protected]

