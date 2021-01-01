Enphase Energy Launches Enphase Installer Network in Mexico

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Mexico. The EIN is a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.



EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance qualifications including but not limited to homeowner satisfaction and the duration of their relationship with Enphase.

“We are pleased with the launch of our EIN in Mexico as the country is important to our international growth strategy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The EIN is part of an ongoing initiative at Enphase to provide an outstanding experience for installers and homeowners. Our goal is to improve the bottom line for Enphase product installers and give them another reason to continue being enthusiastic evangelists of our products.”

As part of the ongoing digital transformation at Enphase, the EIN is backed by significant enhancements to the installer-facing functionality of the Enphase App™. The digital components available to EIN members combine the power of sophisticated analytics with business growth tools, customer support enhancements, and services that can help installers deliver an outstanding customer experience over the long lifespan of Enphase solar systems. Homeowners in Mexico can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool available on the Enphase website.

“We install top-quality solar products with the highest standards of safety and reliability,” said Roger Sherman, owner at Ecocentro Solar SA de CV, an Enphase Platinum installer. “We believe our participation in the EIN will help us uphold this quality of service as we work toward the shared goal of providing state-of-the-art equipment, monitoring, and technical support to our customers in Mexico.”

“Our highly-trained team of installers in Mexico is committed to a great customer experience by using the most innovative technologies,” said Sebastian Ramirez, director at Vive Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “We are proud to work with Enphase because of its emphasis on delivering a superior customer journey throughout the life of the project, including reliability, safety, and a solid return on investment.”

“Enphase understands how the best homeowner experiences come from working as a team, and the EIN streamlines that entire process,” said Alfredo Beltran, CEO at Greenlux, an Enphase Silver installer. “I look forward to taking full advantage of the EIN’s tools and services to make our team even more efficient, which we believe will help us grow our business.”

For more information about how to join the Enphase Installer Network in Mexico, please visit the website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2021 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected ability for installers to grow their business and streamline the installation process based upon Enphase’s program and offerings; the capabilities, performance, quality, and reliability of Enphase’s technology and products; potential return on investment; and the quality of products and services provided by Enphase’s various installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: