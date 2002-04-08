Logo
Magna All-Electric Powertrain Set to Hit Market in 2022

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Debuting on a new entrant vehicle program
  • System maximizes range and driving dynamics
  • Added software package manages multiple vehicle functions

AURORA, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s all-electric connected powertrain, the EtelligentReach, is the latest innovation set to debut on a new entrant vehicle in 2022. The complete system is comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes, and leverages advanced software to maximize vehicle range and driving dynamics.

eDrive technology advancements and the holistic vehicle development approach of the EtelligentReach achieve a range increase of up to 145 km/90 miles or 30% compared to certain production BEV vehicles in this segment which is a key differentiator in the growing electrification space.

Magna’s approach optimizes the interaction of individual eDrive components and the entire vehicle with a software package that manages multiple vehicle functions. On the new vehicle, for example, EtelligentReach utilizes a functional, modular control unit that integrates various powertrain and chassis functions. This includes a vehicle dynamics controller with a disconnect system which increases efficiency while reducing CO2 emissions, and a longitudinal torque vectoring function that can improve the safety margin by up to 10% by controlling each axle individually in all road conditions, as well as significantly reduce steering effort during dynamic cornering. Customers can select from several distinctive driving modes - further enhancing the driving experience. Additional efficiency gains are achieved using silicon carbide within Magna´s inverter.

“This is definitely a story where the sum is greater than the parts,” said Tom Rucker, President, Magna Powertrain. “The EtelligentReach reduces range anxiety and improves driving dynamics, providing automakers with a complete all-electric powertrain system with AWD that is exciting and efficient. We can create maximum efficiency by precisely orchestrating how every component works in concert to achieve the best possible performance.”

Magna’s leadership position and expertise in the powertrain space is foundational to the company’s ability to support the accelerated shift toward electrification. The EtelligentReach is just one of Magna’s recent electrification solutions in its portfolio. Other systems include the EtelligentEco, an intelligent, connected PHEV system that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 38% and offers a unique cloud connectivity feature, and EtelligentForce which gives automakers the ability to electrify their trucks without sacrificing utility and functionality. The company will be showcasing these innovations at its booth in the West Hall at CES 2022.

TAGS
eDrives, electrification, powertrain electrification, zero emissions

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected], 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
[email protected], 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 154,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 90 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna [(:MGA; TSX:MG)], please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d7db85-f2b9-4633-9dee-8fe1a11531f2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de60cab0-6837-4573-acd6-7703b1cb6ac6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05641971-fc79-4eb2-93fe-a23f7c011a54


