PetVivo Holdings, Inc. exhibits at American Association of Equine Practitioners Conference in Nashville, TN

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV, PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today that it completed a successful exhibition of its signature product Spryng™ at the American Association Equine Practitioners (“AAEP”) conference held on December 4th to December 8th, 2021 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.



At the AAEP, PetVivo introduced Spryng with OsteoCusion™ Technology, a medical device injection of sterilized, hydrogel microparticles that are wet, slippery and spongy used in the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. AAEP is the largest veterinary conference that services equine practitioners in the United States and plays host to more than 5,000+ participants including many of the top industry professionals.

“We received a tremendous response from veterinarians at the AAEP regarding Spryng; the overwhelming response from vets has resulted in a strong desire from many of them to introduce their patients to Spryng,” said Mark Middleton, National Sales Director of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We want to thank the Leadership of the AAEP for organizing an event that brings together equine practitioners to benefit from the experiences of each other and learn of new technologies, such as Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology. This device can enhance the quality of life of their equine patients. Further, PetVivo wants to thank all the members that stopped by the PetVivo AAEP booth to learn more about this unique technology and to those that purchased Spryng to use in their clinics. We thank you.”

PetVivo plans to run their AAEP special for the purchase of Spryng through December 31, 2021; for every five syringes purchased, PetVivo will provide an additional syringe for free. To purchase Spryng and take advantage of this special offer, please visit our website as shown below.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV, PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.