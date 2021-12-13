Level Equity Raises $1.125B for New Equity Funds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Level Equity Raises $1.125B for New Equity Funds

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Equity Management, LLC, announced final closings of Level Equity Growth Partners V and Level Equity Opportunities Fund 2021, securing $775 million and $350 million respectively in aggregate commitments. Level has raised $3.0 billion across 10 investment funds and co-invest vehicles since 2011 for their three business lines – core growth equity, opportunistic growth, and structured growth.

Level also announced several promotions. Gautam Gupta was promoted to Partner, Chris Isaac to Principal, David Fleishman and Luis Spradley to Vice President, and Austin Feinstein, Vincent Liberi, and Jake Rudolph to Senior Associate. Gautam joined Level in 2015 from Vista Equity Partners where he worked prior to and after receiving his MBA from The Wharton School. Chris joined Level in 2011 as part of the firm's first analyst class after graduating from the Stern School at New York University. David joined Level in 2015 after graduating from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. Luis joined Level in 2021 and was previously with Apollo Global Management, the Central Intelligence Agency, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Austin joined Level in 2019 and was previously with Nomura Securities' Technology Investment Banking group. Vincent joined Level in 2018 after graduating from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. Jake joined Level in 2019 and was formerly with DCS Advisory. Level has added 11 new investment and operations professionals in 2020 and 2021 and now has 40 team members based in New York City, San Francisco, and Greenwich.

"The raising of Level Equity Growth Partners V and Level Equity Opportunities Fund 2021 follows a very active period for us" said Ben Levin, Level co-founder and CEO. "We continued to grow our team in a dynamic and competitive marketplace and were excited to make several key promotions of talented team members. We invested significant capital this year into new, exciting growth businesses as well as a number of portfolio companies and will continue to proactively seek out and invest in the best growth businesses in our target end markets. We will also deepen our value creation capabilities at NextLEVEL Operations as we aim to help these leading businesses enjoy sustaining growth in enterprise value."

In 2021, Level made new growth equity investments in Chronus, Eftsure, HackEDU, Mytonomy, PassFort, Ready Education, Salesfloor, SchoolPass, SevenFifty and Sunwave, sold CloudCheckr to NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), PassFort to Moody's (NYSE: MCO), MobileCause to Community Brands, HVR to Fivetran and achieved a growth financing of SimPRO by K1 Investment Management as well as public offerings of Made.com (LSE: Made) and Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA).

About Level Equity
Based in New York, NY, and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital and has made over 85 investments since inception. For more information, visit www.levelequity.com

favicon.png?sn=NY04731&sd=2021-12-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level-equity-raises-1-125b-for-new-equity-funds-301442750.html

SOURCE Level Equity

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY04731&Transmission_Id=202112130730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY04731&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment