Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wipro Selects Oracle Cloud to Help Speed Digitalization of Air Cargo Processes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to transport Wipro's Next-Generation Air Cargo Application CROAMIS to the cloud to help organizations modernize at a faster pace, at lower costs

Exadata Cloud Service, OCI Compute, and Oracle Database Cloud Service selected by Wipro for their extensive business and technology advantages

PR Newswire

NEW DELHI and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021

NEW DELHI and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has chosen Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to power its next-generation Cargo Reservations, Operations, Accounting and Management Information System (CROAMIS) Application suite. This will allow Wipro to offer CROAMIS as part of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, to customers worldwide, aiding faster modernization of the air cargo industry amidst growing demand for rapid cargo transportation services. Wipro chose OCI for its superior performance, high availability, built-in security, and lower cost.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

Wipro is an Oracle Cloud Service partner. Through its comprehensive portfolio of services, presence across six continents and over 220,000 employees, Wipro harnesses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help clients across multiple industries, including travel and transportation, adapt to the digital world.

"There has been significant change in the supply chain, particularly in key industries such as pharma and e-commerce, which need goods to be moved rapidly around the world. While this has led to air cargo gaining share, it has also created the need for this industry to fast-track its modernization through the use of cloud and other digital technologies," said Gopi Krishnan, Vice President and Managing Partner, Domain & Consulting Services, Consumer Sector, Wipro Limited. "Now, with CROAMIS on OCI, we will further strengthen our position as the technology partner of choice for many air cargo organizations. We envision its use will help our customers to scale faster, achieve increased business efficiencies, accelerate their pace of innovation, benefit from greater security, and reduce their data storage and outbound data transfer cost."

Wipro has migrated its CROAMIS application to the Oracle Cloud and will offer it as a modular SaaS solution based on a combination of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service and Oracle Exadata Database Cloud Service leveraging OCI's fast, flexible, and affordable compute capacity. As such, organizations will be able to more quickly and easily automate the complete air cargo lifecycle spanning: cargo capacity planning, sales, revenue management, cargo ground handling operations, warehouse management, freighter and charters, customer services, cargo revenue accounting, and billing.

"Developing and deploying commercial software can be a complicated and costly proposition," said Hwa Cheong Wong, VP-ISV, JAPAC, Oracle. "To do this successfully in the cloud, independent software vendors (ISVs) need extreme speed, security, and scalability, as well as cost transparency. That's why an increasing number of the world's top ISVs, such as Wipro, are turning to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Migrating its business-critical CROAMIS application to Exadata Cloud Service and Database Cloud Service using OCI's flexible compute capabilities, will enable Wipro to achieve levels of performance and economics that exceed that of any other cloud platform and, in turn, deliver a better experience for its customers worldwide."

"Global supply chain dynamics have gone through a significant transformation due to the pandemic. The gap between demand and capacity has been a serious issue during the pandemic, and this has added tremendous cost pressure on the industry. Moreover, the move to eCommerce demands goods to be moved quickly, which adds extra pressure on cargo operators", said Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst, Founder & CEO, Greyhound Research. "As a result, these operators are looking at digital technologies that allow a more unified working across the value chain and reduce administrative burden. Cloud is the natural choice for such digital transformation engagements to help improve the speed of innovation and reduce costs."

Wipro CROAMIS Application will be available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace by the end of 2021, making it easier for air cargo organizations to engage these new services, modernize their business processes and benefit from superior cloud economics.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation

favicon.png?sn=SF04108&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wipro-selects-oracle-cloud-to-help-speed-digitalization-of-air-cargo-processes-301442708.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF04108&Transmission_Id=202112130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF04108&DateId=20211213
