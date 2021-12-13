Logo
EVERI LAUNCHES HIGH-PERFORMING ONLINE GAMING CONTENT WITH ATLANTIC LOTTERY CORPORATION

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Expands Canadian Footprint to Atlantic Canada

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, announced today a new partnership to bring its award-winning gaming content to Atlantic Lottery Corporation's ("ALC") online casinos.

Everi_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Everi's exciting three-reel mechanical and video slot content is now available online across the New Brunswick province. The Company is securely delivering its iGaming slot content to ALC via the proprietary Spark Remote Game Server™ ("Spark RGS"). Over the past three years, Everi Digital has extended the footprint of the Spark RGS and, in addition to ALC, provides its content to the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as operators in the states of Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The Company is a leading provider of iGaming content and has consistently grown its reputation for creating compelling content. Everi's digital gaming catalog now features more than 50 engaging titles. Two of the Company's industry-recognized titles available at launch via the alc.ca online casino include Atomic Meltdown™, a three-reel, five-line game, and El Dorado The Lost City®, a five-reel, 40-line game featuring a "reel match" bonus.

"Our valuable new partnership with ALC allows Everi Digital to expand the footprint of our state-of the-art Spark RGS platform and deliver high-performing content to online players in Atlantic Canada," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "Everi's strong and growing digital game presence continues to resonate with players in all of our current markets. We're confident that as we further extend our online presence to include most of Canada, our distinct games will prove popular with ALC's online players."

Atlantic Lottery's alc.ca platform is the only regulated online casino in Atlantic Canada. The alc.ca platform experienced record sales in 2020-21 and continues to grow, demonstrating the rapidly growing importance of the Atlantic Lottery Corporation's online presence. By offering competitive games within a regulated environment, Atlantic Lottery also provides players access to robust responsible gambling features.

"Our agreement to bring Everi's unique digital slot and video content to alc.com is another example of Atlantic Lottery's continued commitment to invest in its digital channels," said Robert Lalonde ALC Manager, iGaming. "Our fast-growing alc.ca platform is part of our overall emphasis on modernizing our player experiences to allow us to effectively compete in this highly contested market."

About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Atlantic Lottery Corporation
Atlantic Lottery was founded in 1976 and is jointly owned by the Atlantic Canadian provinces, with 100% of profit being returned to four governments: New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Atlantic Lottery offers players a wide range of regulated gaming options, including traditional draw games, Scratch'N Win, breakopen, video lottery and several interactive games online through its alc.ca portal.

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:
Everi Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young
Corporate Communications Specialist
(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Everi Investor Relations
William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA03743&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-launches-high-performing-online-gaming-content-with-atlantic-lottery-corporation-301442209.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA03743&Transmission_Id=202112130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA03743&DateId=20211213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

