Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco_Logo.jpg

News Summary

  • Cisco Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend
  • $0.37 per common share to be paid on January 26, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of January 5, 2022
  • Previous dividend of $0.37 per common share paid on October 27, 2021

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced that on December 12, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share to be paid on January 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2022.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share was paid on October 27, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

favicon.png?sn=SF03983&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301442740.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF03983&Transmission_Id=202112130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF03983&DateId=20211213
