Farmmi Continues Sales Expansion with Latest Win

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Farmmi Continues Sales Expansion with Latest Win

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LISHUI, China, Dec. 13, 2021

LISHUI, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., won another order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi's products to Dubai.

Farmmi_Inc_Logo.jpg

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our team has done an excellent job this year overcoming adverse conditions as we further expand both domestically and internationally. We continue to meet increased demand levels from our customers for our high-quality agricultural products, and have successfully helped our customers by delivering our orders as promised. Even with the considerable progress we have made this year executing on our business strategy, securing additional capital to support our growth strategy and launching our diversification efforts, we are even more excited about the opportunities ahead, as we focus on unlocking greater value for shareholders."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) was Established in 1998, formerly known as Zhejiang Forasen Food Co., Ltd., which is an agricultural e-commerce technology enterprise. Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forwarding-looking statement within information about Farmmi Inc.'s views on its future expectations, plans and prospects. We remind you not to rely too much on these forward-looking statements. Due to various of factors, actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, including but not limited to its ability to raise additional funds, maintain and develop business, variability of business performance, ability to maintain and enhance its brand, development and launch of new products and services, successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its product and service portfolio, marketing and other business development initiatives, industry competition, general government regulation, economic conditions, the impact of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, dependence on key personnel, attracting, hiring and retaining personnel with the skills and experience required to meet customer requirements, and the ability to protect their intellectual property rights. Farmmi Inc. encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, our company does not undertake the obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CN04770&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmmi-continues-sales-expansion-with-latest-win-301442765.html

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN04770&Transmission_Id=202112130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN04770&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment