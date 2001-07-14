BigCommerce Spotlights 2021 Make it Big Award Winners

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the winners of the 2021 Make it Big Awards. The awards program highlights online retailers in five categories that demonstrate exceptional innovation and achievement on the BigCommerce platform.

This year, merchants entered to compete for a $5,000 cash prize plus additional prizes valued at more than $20,000 in categories for Design, Innovation, Emerging Brand, #EcommStrong and People’s Choice. The Make it Big Awards were evaluated by a panel of the Make it Big 2021 ecommerce conference participants including Meghan Stabler, BigCommerce vice president of global product marketing; Madison Scullin, TikTok creative strategist; Holli Barrett, Space 48 head of ecommerce experience and Richard Kelsey, Beer Cartel co-CEO and co-founder.

“BigCommerce is focused on ensuring the success and growth of all of our ecommerce merchants—from small businesses to large enterprises—it is at the core of our mission,” said Lisa Eggerton, chief marketing officer at BigCommerce. “We are proud to celebrate our distinguished 2021 Make it Big award winners who leverage our industry leading platform to expertly resolve their business-specific challenges and create innovative, one-of-a-kind online consumer experiences.”

The 2021 Make it Big Awards recognize some of the best consumer- and B2B-focused brands in the industry. This year’s winners are:

Design Award: Recognizes the brand with excellent storefront design and customer experiences.

Winner: Revelry

Judge Highlights: "Revelry has done an excellent job of creating a website that looks great, is super functional and utilizes great user-generated content alongside dynamic content to create a perfect site for shopping for bridesmaid dresses."

Innovation Award: Recognizes the brand that solves technical ecommerce challenges with a creative use of the BigCommerce platform.

Winner: Pet Food Express

Judge Highlights: "Pet Food Express has used the flexibility of BigCommerce to integrate with other business systems to great effect. Utilizing the capability of BigCommerce alongside its stores as local warehouses, it was able to facilitate a significant number of orders with same-day delivery in 2020."

Emerging Brand Award: Recognizes the brand in its first three years of operation that is making substantial achievements.

Winner: ACG Green Group, Inc. (for JenniferTaylorHome.com)

Judge Highlights: "Jennifer Taylor is an exceptional furniture manufacturer selling directly to the consumer. It has seen amazing growth since launching on BigCommerce in 2018, growing to a multimillion dollar business through a great product offering and an excellent site to match."

#EcommStrong Award: Recognizes the brand making incredible strides in the areas of social good, sustainability, COVID-19 response and more.

Winner: OLPRO

Judge Highlights: "OLPRO has been fantastic in its sustainability and social responsibility focus, through its ‘Plant a Tree Initiative’ as well as its support of multiple charities with a humanitarian focus."

People’s Choice Award: Recognizing fan favorite ecommerce brands, as voted by the public.

Winner: GhostStop

Judge Highlights: "GhostStop pivoted its business model to support communities impacted by COVID, creating and donating face shields and masks for first responders."

To learn more about the 2021 Make it Big Awards, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/make-it-big/awards/.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005280/en/