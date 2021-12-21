Logo
BioSig to Host Conference Call on December 21, 2021

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Westport, CT, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it would host a conference call on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 2 PM ET.

Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number for US callers (toll-free): 877-407-8293
Dial-in number for U.S. and international callers (toll): +1 201-689-8349

To join the conference call online, please click here:
BioSig Webcast

A webcast replay will be available two hours after the event’s conclusion and archived for six months.

The PURE EP (tm) is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology. Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP (tm) System in a multi-center study at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, and Massachusetts General Hospital was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library. Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP (tm) signals over conventional sources.

One in 18 Americans suffers from a cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia type, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the U.S. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 20501. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year, resulting in approximately $6 billion in healthcare spending annually2.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP (tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. To date, 73 physicians have completed over 1750 patient cases with the PURE EP (tm) system. The Company is in a focused commercial launch of the PURE EP (tm) System in the Northeast, Texas, and Florida. The technology is regularly used in some of the country’s highest-ranked hospitals, including St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX, Mayo Clinic campuses in Florida, Minnesota, and Arizona, and University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



1 Top 10 Things You should Know About Heart Rhythm; Scripps Health.

2 Managing Atrial Fibrillation; Lisa Eramom MA, Medical Economics Journal, February 25, 2019, Volume 96, Issue 4


Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
[email protected]
203-409-5444, x133
