Harrow Health Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is designed to measure the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified market capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December. For more information about the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, please visit https%3A%2F%2Findexes.nasdaqomx.com%2FIndex%2FOverview%2FNBI.

Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer of Harrow Health, said, “We are honored to be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which raises our profile in the investment community. We believe this accomplishment is a validation of the professionalism, creativity and hard work of everyone at Harrow Health to create value for our patients, clients, employees, and shareholders. We remain focused on our mission to help patients manage the preservation of their sight by providing access to innovative and affordable medicines and services.”

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic vision care. Harrow Health also holds non-controlling equity positions in Eton+Pharmaceuticals, Surface+Ophthalmics and Melt+Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries, and owns royalty rights in four clinical‑stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, www.harrowinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future health epidemics on our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; market acceptance of the Company’s formulations and challenges related to the marketing of the Company’s formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005282/en/

