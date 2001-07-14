LiveVox to Sponsor Customer Contact Week as the Contact Center Industry Focuses on the Value of Authentic Human Connections

LiveVox+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, will be attending Customer+Contact+Week+Las+Vegas from December 13 to 16 at Caesars Forum. CCW is the foremost customer contact event of the year, featuring nearly 200 industry exhibitors.

LiveVox will be participating in two customer experience sessions at CCW this year:

%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EWorkshop%3A+Supercharge+Your+CX+With+Customer+Journey+Mapping+-+Tuesday%2C+December+14th+11%3A00+AM+-+12%3A30+PM%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E

Every customer’s journey is different. Building a “one-size-fits-all” customer experience is a recipe for dissatisfied customers. Your customers expect you to have a complete view of them and their unique omnichannel journey as they connect with you at different parts of their journey. In this insightful workshop, learn how companies mapped their customer journeys to supercharge their CX.

Speakers

Ray Champagne - Sr. Director of IT, 411 Locals

Jim Lynch - Senior Director of Product Marketing, LiveVox

%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ECase+Study%3A+How+to+Punch+Above+Your+CX+Weight+-+Wednesday%2C+December+15th+2%3A45+PM+-+3%3A30+PM%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E

Enabling the positive experiences your customers expect need not be limited to the largest organizations with the deepest pockets. Any company that values customer experience can orchestrate the many communication channels, systems, agent screens, physical locations, customer profiles, and employees that need to be positioned across the customer journey. Join this Fireside chat with Conn’s HomePlus, a leading brick-and-mortar and ecommerce retailer, and LiveVox to learn how purpose-built technology can be assembled to create the meaningful customer experiences that deliver a competitive edge and bottom-line results.

Speakers

Jim Lynch - Senior Director of Product Marketing, LiveVox

John Henson - VP of Customer Service, Conn’s HomePlus

“We always look forward to meeting our customers and learning from industry leaders at CCW and this year is no different as LiveVox, and our industry, explore how we can continue to improve the customer experience,” said LiveVox Senior Director of Product Marketing Jim Lynch. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with our colleagues at 411 Locals and Conn’s HomePlus as we discuss how to use customer journey mapping along with customer experience orchestration to drive more meaningful conversations with customers across the entire customer journey.”

For this year’s event, LiveVox is showcasing the ways in which their platform helps their customers improve both the agent and customer experience. LiveVox will be exhibiting at booth 700.

Since going public this summer, LiveVox has continued to innovate and enhance their solutions as well as rapidly growing their Channel program to get these solutions into the hands of more contact centers. Recent Company announcements include:

AppSmart+Channel+Partnership+Announcement

Launch+of+U17, the latest version of LiveVox’s fully integrated contact center platform

WFM+Solution+Announcement

Launch+of+SmartStart, a program that gives new customers quicker access to essential LiveVox applications with incorporated best practices

Channel+Executive+MeiLee+Langley+Hiring

To learn more about LiveVox and sign up to meet with the Company in Las Vegas, click here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at %40LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute the Company’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005317/en/