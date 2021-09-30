Principal® Named a Top Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

Principal+Financial+Group%26reg%3B announced today that its global asset management business, Principal+Global+Investors%26reg%3B, earned the No. 3 spot as a Best Place to Work in Money Management among the largest employers1 by Pensions & Investments. This is the 10th consecutive year Principal Global Investors has been recognized as a best place to work, making it one of only five firms listed all 10 years Pensions & Investments has conducted the program.

“Culture is an important measure of a great investment firm, and we have a unique, purpose driven culture that tends to inspire and support employees very deeply,” said Kamal Bhatia, chief operating officer for Principal Global Investors. “We find great meaning and value being ranked a best place to work by P&I and take pride being in select company as one of five asset managers to make the list each year since the program’s inception.”

With approximately $577.4 billion in total assets under management2, Principal Global Investors is the 26th largest manager of institutional assets3 in the world.

Pensions & Investments partneredwith Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pionline.com%2Fbest-places-work-2021.

1 1,000-plus employees.

2 As of September 30, 2021.

3 “Largest Money Managers,” Pensions & Investments (May 2021). 26th out of 477 managers profiled. Assets as of December 31, 2020.

