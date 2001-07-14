Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Director Jaynie Miller Studenmund Named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 List

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the “Company”) today announced that Jaynie Miller Studenmund, who serves as a director of both the Company and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), has been named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100. The NACD Directorship 100 list recognizes directors who “serve as role models in promoting exemplary board leadership, oversight and courage in the boardroom.”

Ms. Studenmund’s leadership in the financial services industry includes over 20 years as a banking executive with experience across financial services, digital technologies, health care, and consumer related industries. Ms. Studenmund served as Executive Vice President and the top executive responsible for retail and consumer businesses at First Interstate of California (now Wells Fargo), and also held similar roles at Great Western Bank and Home Savings of America (now JP Morgan Chase).

Ms. Studenmund currently chairs the Compensation Committee and serves on the Enterprise Risk Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We applaud Jaynie’s recognition by the National Association of Corporate Directors,” said Steve Gardner, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “With a wealth of financial services experience, leadership, and commitment to strong corporate governance practices, Jaynie has been impactful since she joined our Board in 2019. This recognition reflects her continued dedication to advancing leadership at the board level, and we are grateful for her continued contributions to our success.”

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with $21 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has over $17 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005192/en/