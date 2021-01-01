Logo
Vertex Indirect Tax O Series is Certified by SAP as Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, Caters to Brazilian Market

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (

VERX, Financial) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today that its Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series® 9.0 solution is certified by SAP as built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP’s platform for the Intelligent Enterprise. The solution has been enhanced to specifically support the tax requirements for companies operating in Brazil.

“We are pleased to announce that our Vertex Indirect Tax O Series has been certified by SAP as built on SAP Business Technology Platform,” said Brian Wilchusky, director of strategic partner development at Vertex. “This certification is another example of our commitment to SAP and our customers, providing them with assurance that our integrated solutions meet SAP standards and will perform as expected with their SAP® applications. It will prove highly beneficial to businesses in Brazil that use SAP technologies and need to comply with some of the most complex global tax reporting requirements.”

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series® 9.0 is built on SAP BTP, using SAP Integration Suite. SAP BTP helps companies connect and integrate their business processes and data with SAP and third-party applications to make well-informed decisions and meet their evolving needs.

Vertex Indirect Tax O Series is built on SAP BTP, through SAP Integration Suite. Vertex global tax determination solutions help organizations keep up to date with the latest rates and rules for over 19,000 tax jurisdictions worldwide. This new certification means that businesses can have confidence that Vertex solutions perform to technical specifications set by SAP to automate even the most complex tax scenarios.

Vertex is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and leveraging SAP Integration Suite, Vertex Indirect Tax O Series 9.0 fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Vertex
Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2021 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex’s products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Company contact:
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]
484.595.6142

Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]
610.312.2890

