First of Del Taco's Modernized Restaurant Design Opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces the opening of its much anticipated Fresh Flex location at 5260 US HWY 192 in Kissimmee. Opening on December 14, the new location is the first of the brand’s “Fresh Flex” format, which is designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience. The new futuristic layout includes features such as double drive-thru lanes with a dedicated lane for mobile orders and delivery pick-ups, and designated parking lot areas for those who want to park and eat on the go. Fresh Flex locations are easily differentiated from the classic Del Taco design, as the new aesthetic glows bright with Del Taco’s signature green palate against sleek contrasting grey and white walls.



In celebration of the Orlando Fresh Flex grand opening, the first 100 guests through the door of the new location on December 14 starting at 10 a.m., will receive one free Del Taco, Del’s signature crunchy or soft taco filled with seasoned beef, tons of freshly grated cheddar, crisp shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

“Fresh Flex really speaks to the modernization of the Del Taco brand both in concept and design. With Orlando being at the forefront of tourism and its locals being longtime fans of the brand, we knew our new futuristic prototype would be well received throughout the city,” said Del Taco CEO, John Cappasola. “Right now, a design that allows for flexibility is crucial as we have seen over the past year and a half. We believe this model solidifies Del Taco’s ability to continue providing delicious, fresh food in a safe environment, regardless of what’s going on in the world and that’s something we are proud to begin sharing with our fans in the Orlando area.”

The newly designed restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of conveniently offering guests its signature Mexican favorites while also serving up popular new menu items such as the Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos, available in grilled chicken, crispy chicken and carne asada. Additionally, Orlando-metro residents visiting the new Fresh Flex location can also take advantage of the following gift card promotions happening now through December 29, 2021**:

Purchase $20 in gift cards and receive 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos and bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito, $1 Med Fries)

Purchase $30 in gift cards and receive 4 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos and bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito, $1 Med Fries)

The newest Del Taco will continue to deliver the same incredible value options the brand is known for and will be the first location to feature the 20 Under $2*** menu with new items such as the Chipotle Crispy Chicken Taco, Snack Queso Quesadilla and more! There are also hamburgers, World Famous Crinkle Cut fries, a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the new Fresh Flex location. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Orlando can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos® and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Del Taco Del Yeah! Rewards members receive two free Del Tacos upon signing up and can take advantage of daily deals and specials while earning rewards points with every purchase. For those interested in joining the Orlando Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

**While supplies last.

***Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco ( TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Woodall

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

[email protected]

619-342-9386