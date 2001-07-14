Logo
Roccat's Award-Winning Vulcan TKL Pro PC Gaming Keyboard Is Now Available in Arctic White

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) PC peripheral brand, today announced its compact Vulcan TKL Pro PC gaming keyboard is now available in Arctic White. The %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EVulcan+TKL+Pro+Arctic+White%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E is the latest addition to ROCCAT’s award-winning gaming+keyboard range. The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White’s compact size is perfect for serious PC gamers looking for a wider range of mouse movement, while ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast %3Ci%3ETitan+Optical+Switches%3C%2Fi%3E register keystrokes up to 40 times faster than classic mechanical keyboards, while promising twice the lifespan. The Vulcan TKL Arctic White also showcases ROCCAT’s alluring %3Ci%3EAIMO%3C%2Fi%3E RGB lighting and is available today at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $159.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005196/en/

VulcanTKL-Pro_White_Press-Pic_5_1920x1080.jpg

A Compact Tenkeyless Design, Ridiculously Fast Optical Switches, AIMO RGB Lighting and More – ROCCAT’s Vulcan TKL Pro in Arctic White Lands Just in Time for the Holidays (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Vulcan series is our most popular keyboard range, with multiple models being best-selling keyboards here in Germany. We’re excited to expand the lineup with the TKL Pro Arctic White because fans have been waiting to get the smaller keyboard to add to their Arctic White setups,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Its design looks like nothing else on the market and its build quality guarantees all gamers an exceptional experience.”

The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White, like the full-size %3Ci%3EVulcan+Pro%3C%2Fi%3E, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The TKL Pro Arctic White’s Titan Optical Switches deliver incredible speed and responsiveness while retaining the signature mechanical keystroke feel PC gamers love. Plus, Titan Optical Switches last longer than standard mechanical switches, doubling their lifecycle to 100 million keystrokes. The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White’s sleek silver aluminium plate also reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability while giving the keyboard its signature look.

The smaller tenkeyless form factor lets gamers play in a more natural, comfortable position and allows for more valuable desktop real estate for a bigger range of mouse movements. The keyboard’s smaller footprint and detachable braided USB-C cable also make it the perfect companion for PC gamers on the go and in need of consistent performance. Its low-profile keys offer a flat hand position leading to less fatigue over long periods of gaming or typing, and for added functionality the Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White has mixer-style audio controls.

To complete its stylish look, the Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White showcases ROCCAT’s %3Ci%3EAIMO%3C%2Fi%3E lighting system, offering vivid illumination through the Titan Optical Switches’ transparent key housings. The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White can be synchronized with other AIMO compatible devices through ROCCAT’s Swarm software.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005196r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005196/en/

