MetLife Investment Management Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it has been named a “2021 Best Place to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments. This marks MIM’s first year on the list.

“We’re really pleased by this recognition, which belongs to every MetLife Investment Management employee who contributes to our culture of collaboration, our commitment to an inclusive workplace, and our relentless focus on exceeding our clients’ expectations,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MetLife Investment Management and chief investment officer of MetLife, Inc.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey of employers and their employees. To evaluate MIM for inclusion on the list, they took into account a range of the company's policies, programs and practices that are designed to attract, retain and reward employees.

Among these are a holistic wellness program spanning the areas of mental, physical, social and financial well-being; a full suite of benefits geared toward health and wellness, financial protection, and retirement savings; and company-wide recognition programs designed to reward exemplary work throughout the year.

“On top of great benefits and recognition programs, we offer flexible work arrangements to support a wide range of personal situations and ongoing development opportunities for employees to advance their careers,” said Eryka Teisch, vice president of Human Resources for MetLife Investment Management. “One of the aspects of our culture that makes us most proud is our ongoing commitment to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.”

MIM has an executive-sponsored Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and several inclusion networks for employees from diverse backgrounds to share experiences. Externally, MIM partners with organizations such as Girls Who Invest, Seize Every Opportunity and INROADS to expand opportunities for women and candidates from underrepresented backgrounds.

For more information on the Pensions & Investments “2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management” list and methodology, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pionline.com%2Fbest-places-work-2021.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife+Investment+Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and as of September 30, 2021, had %24664.7+billion+in+total+assets+under+management.1

1 Total assets under management is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005079/en/

