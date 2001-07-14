Infinity Pharmaceuticals to be Featured in B. Riley Fireside Chat

Logo
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic that selectively inhibits phosphoinositide-3-kinase gamma (PI3K-gamma), today announced that it will be highlighted during a “Best Ideas” virtual fireside chat with B. Riley Biotech research analyst Kalpit Patel on Tuesday, December 14th at 2:30 pm ET. The fireside chat will feature an interactive discussion with Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and MARIO-3 TNBC Investigator, ﻿Hatem Soliman, MD (Moffitt Cancer Center), Infinity’s CEO, Adelene Perkins, and Infinity’s CMO, Dr. Robert Ilaria.

To register for the webinar please contact a B.Riley sales representative or Kalpit Patel, Pharm.D., 646-885-5447, [email protected].

Hatem Soliman, MD is one of the leading breast cancer physicians in the country and an investigator on the MARIO-3 study. Dr. Soliman serves as the Medical Director of the Clinical Trials Office at the Moffitt Cancer Center, with extensive experience as a clinical investigator conducting both translational research in breast cancer immunotherapy and leading numerous clinical trials as principal investigator since joining the faculty at Moffitt in 2008. He also serves as the Course Director for the fellowship clinical research rotation, medical director of the phase 1 program, chair of Moffitt’s clinical research leadership council, chair of clinical research feasibility committee, and principal investigator for Moffitt’s CPDM CCSG application, which was recently rated as outstanding and awarded funding for an additional five years.

Dr Soliman received his BS in Genetics from the University of Georgia Athens in 1996 and then went on to receive his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 2002. His residency and fellowship training in oncology/hematology was completed through the University of South Florida/Moffitt Cancer Center program in 2008. During fellowship, he authored investigator initiated early phase trials with mentorship from Dr. Daniel Sullivan, former ACD and EVP of Moffitt, in collaboration with the NCI CTEP RAID program investigators Drs. Jaime Zwiebel and Howard Streicher. Upon graduation, Dr. Soliman was offered an assistant member position at Moffitt as a clinical investigator to continue early drug development and translational research activities.

About Infinity and Eganelisib
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Infinity" or the "Company"), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil® in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.

Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Doxil® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

