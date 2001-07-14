Hess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status

Hess Corporation ( NYSE:HES, Financial) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2021. Hess has earned Leadership status for 13 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status, scoring well above both the oil & gas extraction and production sector average and the overall North American regional average.

“CDP’s rating recognizes our leadership in climate related performance and disclosure,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety. “Hess will continue to be guided by our longstanding commitment to sustainability as we help to meet the world’s growing need for affordable, reliable and cleaner energy.”

CDP scores are based on a company’s climate related governance, disclosure practices and management of risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdp.net%2Fen%2Fscores.

In addition, Newsweek just published its third annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies and once again included Hess. Of the 500 companies on the 2022 list, Hess is the highest ranked oil and gas producer. The ranking is based on an analysis of 2,000 public companies with U.S. headquarters by a research firm using an independent survey and publicly available key performance indicators for environmental, social and corporate governance. The complete list and methodology are available here.

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com%2Fsustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211212005116/en/